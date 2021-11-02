Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of CEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 26,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,700. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
