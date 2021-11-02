Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 26,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,700. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $113,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 122.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.