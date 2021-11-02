CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.14. The company had a trading volume of 222,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,523. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $93.93.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

