ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in October

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CHX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. 23,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 3.21.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
