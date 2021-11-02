ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in October

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CHX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. 23,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

