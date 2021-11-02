Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,039 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Agree Realty worth $53,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

