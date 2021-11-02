Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 74,469 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $53,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $163.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 2.47. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $95.52 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

