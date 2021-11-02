Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $122.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Check Point is benefiting from growth in security subscriptions, aided by strong demand for its advanced solutions, primarily CloudGuard, Harmony, Sandblast Zero-day threat prevention and Infinity solutions. Increased demands for network security gateways to support higher capacities are aiding the adoption of the company’s remote access VPN solutions. Several Infinity deals in various industries, including government, telecommunication and industrial are positives. Acquisitions have helped it to broaden its portfolio and enter newer markets, which have eventually driven its revenues. The company continues to win new customer accounts, which is boosting revenues. However, currency headwinds and high investments in marketing and sales were an overhang on margins. Intensifying competition in the cybersecurity market is concerning.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $117.59. 17,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,960. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.06.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

