Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.59.

Shares of CHGG opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62. Chegg has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -156.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chegg by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 146,447 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 48,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

