Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of CHGG traded down $29.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 1,595,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.76.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

