Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Shares of CVX opened at $114.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $115.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

