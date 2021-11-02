Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,907. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $700.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 43.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1,253.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 139,420 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 32.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

