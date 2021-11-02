Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 1,782,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,907. The stock has a market cap of $700.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.13. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 59,604 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.