Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

