Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

