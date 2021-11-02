CI&T Inc. Prices IPO at $17.00-$19.00 Per Share (CINT)

CI&T Inc. (CINT) is planning to raise $349 million in an IPO on Wednesday, November 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 19,400,000 shares at $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, CI&T Inc. generated $193.9 million in revenue and $27 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $48.5 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan​ and Morgan Stanley served as the underwriters for the IPO and Itaú BBA​, BofA Securities​ and BBI ​ were co-managers.

CI&T Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “CI&T is a provider of strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for the world’s largest enterprises and fast growing companies. As companies race to provide their end customers with a digital-first experience, our highly talented multidisciplinary teams of strategists, designers and engineers bring a 26-year track record of accelerating business innovations through our end-to-end scalable digital solutions. Through our collaborative approach, we are deeply embedded within our clients’ organizations helping drive digital transformation in their day-to-day business operations and strategic thinking. We do this at scale with a global presence of over 5,000 professionals spread across eight countries. As a result, many blue-chip companies and fast-growing companies across geographies and industry verticals trust CI&T as their partner for digital transformation. “.

CI&T Inc. was founded in 2021 and has 5125 employees. The company is located at R. Dr. Ricardo Benetton Martins, 1.000, Pólis de Tecnologia — Prédio 23B, Zip Code 13086-902, Campinas — São Paulo State — Brazil, and can be reached via phone at +55 19 21024500 or on the web at http://www.ciandt.com.

