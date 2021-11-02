Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average is $111.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

