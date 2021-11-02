CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CK Hutchison stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

