Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.65

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.65 and last traded at $59.26, with a volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clearfield by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

