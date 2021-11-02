Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533,800 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises about 7.2% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peconic Partners LLC owned 0.67% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $71,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,440 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 926,161 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,751,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

