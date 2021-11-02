Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Shares of COKE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.00. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.74. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $223.50 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

