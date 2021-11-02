Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,479 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 261,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $135,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,065 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

