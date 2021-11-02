Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.33.

CL opened at $75.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 80.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 119,295 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

