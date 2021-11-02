Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,040. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

