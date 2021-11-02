Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CXP. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Shares of NYSE:CXP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 504,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,584. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.23. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.