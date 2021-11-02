Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $46.73 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,557,000 after acquiring an additional 171,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 205,287 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

