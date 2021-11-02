Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Insider Sells $3,045,683.45 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FIX stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,730. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $93.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 269,930 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 263,460 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,153.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 101.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,246 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

