Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce sales of $157.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.80 million and the highest is $158.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $150.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $618.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBU traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.19. 121,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,566. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

