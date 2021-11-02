Comparing AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) & Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AvePoint alerts:

This table compares AvePoint and Grid Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 16.23 -$12.60 million $0.14 207.64

Grid Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint.

Volatility & Risk

AvePoint has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint N/A -694.22% -9.84% Grid Dynamics -6.55% 9.48% 8.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AvePoint and Grid Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 5 0 2.83 Grid Dynamics 0 0 7 0 3.00

AvePoint currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.56%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.27%. Given AvePoint’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats AvePoint on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.