Comparing First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) & Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.68 $20.32 million $2.09 10.28 Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 2.79 $3.60 million $0.84 20.40

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malvern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Malvern Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 18.04% 12.63% 0.88% Malvern Bancorp 18.94% 5.74% 0.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Malvern Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, PA.

