Comparing Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 10.47% 30.30% 15.17% UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84%

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and UP Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $1.24 billion 2.50 $40.50 million $10.02 17.14 UP Fintech $138.50 million 8.48 $16.07 million N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Piper Sandler Companies and UP Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 3 0 3.00 UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33

Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus price target of $170.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.65%. UP Fintech has a consensus price target of $23.31, suggesting a potential upside of 220.15%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Piper Sandler Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

