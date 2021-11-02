CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €82.50 ($97.06).

Shares of COP stock opened at €73.55 ($86.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a one year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

