ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of CNOB opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

