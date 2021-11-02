Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on November 19th

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.
Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $11.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
NYSE:STZ opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.82. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $166.85 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.
STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
