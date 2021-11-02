Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on November 19th

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $11.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NYSE:STZ opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.82. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $166.85 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

