Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 639.81% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. 809,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,972. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.62.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

