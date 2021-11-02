Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.03

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and traded as high as $71.52. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 7,033,473 shares changing hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75.
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLP)
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.