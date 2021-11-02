Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.03

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and traded as high as $71.52. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 7,033,473 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 113,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

