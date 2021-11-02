ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ConvaTec Group to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 229 ($2.99) to GBX 272 ($3.55) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 256.83 ($3.36).

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 212.80 ($2.78) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 43.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.89. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 178.20 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

