ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CNVVY stock remained flat at $$11.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.