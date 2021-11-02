ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNVVY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ConvaTec Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConvaTec Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

