Convergence (CONV) Price Tops $0.0366 on Top Exchanges

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, Convergence has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Convergence has a total market cap of $37.41 million and $3.35 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.00 or 0.00220256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00096854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.