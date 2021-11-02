Coreto (COR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $886,744.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Coreto has a market cap of $9.61 million and $886,744.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coreto has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00080136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00074270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,039.91 or 1.00215745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,556.99 or 0.07244338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

