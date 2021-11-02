Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,162,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Barclays by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,334,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 399,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,760,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 125,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Barclays by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 200,315 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Shares of BCS opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

