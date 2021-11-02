Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 582 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth $2,251,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 26.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,461 shares of company stock valued at $123,303,662. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana stock opened at $301.92 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $180.13 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.05 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.