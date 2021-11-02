Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 9,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,077. The company has a market cap of $202.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

