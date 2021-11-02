Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,077. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $206.59 million, a P/E ratio of -157.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

