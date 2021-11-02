County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

County Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $218.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.98. County Bancorp has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

