COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Down 21.8% in October

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $965,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COVA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,525. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. COVA Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

