Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $74.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $671.00. 15,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $607.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.86. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $283.92 and a 52 week high of $671.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,551 shares of company stock worth $37,722,006 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Acceptance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 170.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Credit Acceptance worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

