Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) PT Raised to $519.00 at Stephens

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stephens from $470.00 to $519.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

CACC stock opened at $596.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $283.92 and a 1-year high of $671.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $607.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 50.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 5,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.31, for a total transaction of $2,781,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,551 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,006. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

