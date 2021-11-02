Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $26,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $659.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.83 and a 12 month high of $675.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $619.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

