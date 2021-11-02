Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Teleflex worth $26,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $359.24 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.69 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

