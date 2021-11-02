Credit Suisse AG Has $25.13 Million Stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,874 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.84% of Youdao worth $25,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $37,160,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth $19,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 289,501 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after acquiring an additional 230,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 157,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAO. Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

NYSE:DAO opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.52. Youdao, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

